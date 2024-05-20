RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Teenager drowns after slipping into swimming pool in Kota

May 20, 2024  23:57
image
An 18-year-old boy slipped into the deep side of a swimming pool and drowned in Kota on Monday, the police said. 

The incident occurred at noon when the deceased teenager, Abdul Muneed, and a few others went into the railway officers' club swimming pool. 

Muneed who did not know swimming slipped into the deep side of the pool and drowned, Bhimganj Mandi SHO Ramkishan Godara said. 

The teenagers who were with Muneed called for help, following which people in the area rushed to the spot and took him out of the pool, Godara said. 

He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, he added. 

Muneed and the other teens who were at the pool worked at a mechanic shop nearby in the area. 

They came to the pool when they found that the entry gate of the club was open due to construction work underway at the premises, the SHO said. 

The police handed over the body to family members after post-mortem later in the afternoon and lodged a case under Section 174 of CrPC for investigation, he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE
image
An 18-year-old boy slipped into the deep side of a swimming pool and drowned in Kota on Monday, the police said. 

The incident occurred at noon when the deceased teenager, Abdul Muneed, and a few others went into the railway officers' club swimming pool. 

Muneed who did not know swimming slipped into the deep side of the pool and drowned, Bhimganj Mandi SHO Ramkishan Godara said. 

The teenagers who were with Muneed called for help, following which people in the area rushed to the spot and took him out of the pool, Godara said. 

He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, he added. 

Muneed and the other teens who were at the pool worked at a mechanic shop nearby in the area. 

They came to the pool when they found that the entry gate of the club was open due to construction work underway at the premises, the SHO said. 

The police handed over the body to family members after post-mortem later in the afternoon and lodged a case under Section 174 of CrPC for investigation, he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

CM yet be named, BJP declares Maha swearing-in date
CM yet be named, BJP declares Maha swearing-in date

Devendra Fadnavis is the frontrunner to become the next chief minister of Maharashtra, according to a senior BJP leader.

CM will be from...: Ajit Pawar reveals Mahayuti formula
CM will be from...: Ajit Pawar reveals Mahayuti formula

Pawar said, "The state will have one chief minister from BJP and two deputies from other two parties of Mahayuti. Tentatively, the oath taking ceremony will take place on December 5. We have decided to move ahead with a strong vision."

Fengal makes landfall near Puducherry; normal life hit
Fengal makes landfall near Puducherry; normal life hit

Cyclonic storm Fengal has commenced making landfall close to Puducherry and it may approximately take 4 hours for it to cross the coast completely, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. The process of the cyclone's...

2 more Hindu priests arrested in Bangladesh: ISKCON
2 more Hindu priests arrested in Bangladesh: ISKCON

Historically, Hindus made up approximately 22 per cent of Bangladesh's population during the 1971 Liberation War.

CT 2025: Pakistan ready to accept Hybrid model if...
CT 2025: Pakistan ready to accept Hybrid model if...

The Pakistan Cricket Board has told the ICC that it is willing to accept the Hybrid model for hosting next year's Champions Trophy provided the world body allows the same arrangement for events to be held in India till 2031.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances