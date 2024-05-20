Teenager drowns after slipping into swimming pool in Kota





The incident occurred at noon when the deceased teenager, Abdul Muneed, and a few others went into the railway officers' club swimming pool.





Muneed who did not know swimming slipped into the deep side of the pool and drowned, Bhimganj Mandi SHO Ramkishan Godara said.





The teenagers who were with Muneed called for help, following which people in the area rushed to the spot and took him out of the pool, Godara said.





He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, he added.





Muneed and the other teens who were at the pool worked at a mechanic shop nearby in the area.





They came to the pool when they found that the entry gate of the club was open due to construction work underway at the premises, the SHO said.





The police handed over the body to family members after post-mortem later in the afternoon and lodged a case under Section 174 of CrPC for investigation, he added. -- PTI

