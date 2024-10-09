RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


TOP STORIES

LIVE! Now, DKS also blames Cong for overconfidence
Rahul breaks silence on 'unexpected' Haryana results
Gandhi said the Congress was looking into the results of Haryana assembly polls.

BJP's 'sweet' dig at Rahul, sends jalebi to Cong HQ
In the run-up to the Haryana polls, Gandhi while addressing an election rally in Gohana on October 3, showed a box of the famous jalebi-maker Matu Ram 'halwai' and emphasised that his jalebi should be sold across the country.

'Overconfidence Caused Cong Defeat'
'Congress leaders are ready to lose the election and not form the government, but are never ready to share seats with others.'

JK: Bullet-ridden body of missing jawan found
The body of Territorial Army jawan Hilal Ahmad Bhat, who was reported missing on Tuesday from Shah, was recovered from Sanglan forest area in Utrasoo area of Anantnag, the officials said.

