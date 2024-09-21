Sign inCreate Account
The war and Modi's recent visit to Ukraine is expected to figure prominently in the bilateral meeting, according to US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.
Atishi will have a brief tenure in office as assembly elections in the national capital are due in February.
Yashasvi Jaiswal took a stunning left-handed catch in the slips to remove Zakir before Ashwin, who smashed a match-defining century in the first innings, produced a three-wicket burst.
The Leader of Opposition assured the parents of raising the issue in Parliament.