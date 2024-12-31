Work at sites in Mumbai's Byculla, Borivali to be stopped to improve AQI: BMC





Making the announcement, Brihanmumbai municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on Monday said work will be stopped at private and government construction sites, including those being carried out by the civic body, till the time the AQI improves.





Gagrani, who is also chairperson of the Bombay high court-appointed air quality monitoring committee, said non-compliance to directives in this regard will attract action under section 52 of Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act and police complaints would also be lodged.





"Concerned developers and agencies won't be permitted to resume work unless the AQI is brought to a safe level. The BMC will not issue any permission for digging trenches unless Mumbai's air quality improves," Gagrani informed.





Avinash Dhakane, member secretary of the committee, said Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has issued notices to all ready mix concrete (RMC) plants in Mumbai and adjoining metropolitan region and asked them to erect sheds to cover 100 percent of the plant area in order to curb pollution. -- PTI

Work at construction sites in Byculla and Borivali East in Mumbai will be stopped after 24-hour notices are issued since the Air Quality Index in these areas is constantly over 200, a civic official said.