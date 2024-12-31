RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


When the Carters met Sunil Dutt

December 31, 2024  12:27
image
Former Congress MP Priya Dutt shares this image of former US President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalyn with Sunil Dutt. She writes, "The world has lost another extraordinary soul with the passing of Jimmy Carter. A man who tirelessly worked for peace & humanity. Sharing a precious moment of my dad with him & his wife Roslyn that reminds me of the kindness & warmth he shared with the world. Rest In Peace."

Jimmy Carter passed away yesterday. He was 100. 
