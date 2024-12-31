RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Want to apologise for what happened: Manipur CM

December 31, 2024  16:09
"I want to apologise for what happened in Manipur, many lost dear ones, many left their homes," CM Biren Singh says. "I appeal to all communities to forgive, forget past mistakes, start life afresh, live together in peaceful, prosperous Manipur."

The Chief Minister, however, said the year ends on an optimistic note and that he hoped that normalcy will return to the state in 2025.

"This entire year has been very unfortunate. I want to say sorry to the people of the state for what's happening till today since last May 3. Many people lost their loved ones. Many people left their homes. I feel regret. I apologise. But now, I hope after seeing the last three to four months progress towards the peace, I believe by 2025, the normalcy will be restored in the state," the Chief Minister said. 
