Venezuela imposes $10 mn fine on TikTok over viral challenge deaths

December 31, 2024  12:59
image
Venezuela's Supreme Court has imposed a 10 million dollar fine on TikTok, accusing the popular video-sharing platform of negligence about deadly viral challenges that allegedly led to the deaths of three adolescents due to chemical intoxication, according to a report by Voice of America. 

The court, led by Judge Tania D'Amelio, argued that TikTok failed to take "necessary and adequate measures" to prevent the spread of dangerous content encouraging these challenges. 

As part of the ruling, TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, was ordered to establish a local office in Venezuela and given eight days to pay the fine or face further consequences. The court also announced that the fine would fund the creation of a "TikTok victims fund" aimed at compensating individuals affected by harmful content, particularly children and teenagers. 

According to the Voice of America, the case stems from reports that three adolescents died and over 200 others were poisoned in schools across Venezuela after engaging in viral challenges involving harmful chemicals. 

These challenges, a common feature of TikTok's user-driven content, have drawn increasing criticism for their potential to endanger young users. TikTok's platform, which thrives on viral trends, has faced growing scrutiny over its role in spreading hazardous content. -- PTI
