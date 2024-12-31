RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


The FT editor on Dr Manmohan Singh

December 31, 2024  16:34
"As India's finance minister, Manmohan Singh visited the FT's London offices in the early 1990s to discuss his reform programme with Martin Wolf and me. Martin asked why he hadn't made what seemed like a perfectly obvious policy change -- something to do with capital flows, I think. 

"Yes, Martin," replied Singh quietly. "I understand the economics. But the difference between you and me is that if you make a mistake you can correct it in your next column. If I make a mistake, 20 million people die." For a moment, even Martin was lost for words. Singh was a very great man." 
(Obituaries, December 30). 
Richard Lambert Former FT Editor, London WC1, UK
