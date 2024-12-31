RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Surprised eye undamaged, says BJP MP in Rahul row

December 31, 2024  09:58
Shivraj Singh Chouhan visits Sarangi
BJP Lok Sabha MP Pratap Sarangi on Monday spoke out about the December 19 scuffle with the Congress MPs at the Parliament's Makar Dwar gate, criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the incident in which Sarangi was injured.

The BJP MP from Odisha's Balasore returned to the state following his treatment and stated that the doctors who were attending him following the injury were surprised his eye remained undamaged after the incident.

Sarangi recounted that while BJP MPs were protesting peacefully that day against the Congress's alleged disrespect toward the architect of the Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar, Congress MPs, led by the Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, arrived at the scene.

According to Sarangi, no BJP MPs attempted to resist the Congress MPs, which led to the LoP pushing through the crowd, and during this altercation, Rahul Gandhi pushed BJP MP Mukesh Rajput, who was standing in front of Sarangi. As a result, Rajput fell onto Sarangi, causing his head to strike the corner of the wall next to the steps of the Parliament.

He further revealed that he had been under medical observation for 10 days following the scuffle.

"We were protesting peacefully (at the entrance of the Parliament)... During this protest, Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi reached there... Since no BJP MP was trying to resist him, he started pushing everyone himself... He suddenly came near me and pushed MP Mukesh Rajput, who was standing in front of me... He fell on me. My head hit the corner of the wall next to the step of the Parliament... Doctors were surprised how my eye was fine...I had been under doctors' observation for 10 days," the BJP MP said.

Sarangi suffered a deep cut on his forehead, while Rajput fell unconscious due to elevated blood pressure during the confrontation. They were later admitted to the ICU in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of physical aggression, calling his actions "goonish." An FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi by Delhi police regarding the incident. -- ANI
