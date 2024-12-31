RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Spotted! Leopard in Infosys Mysuru campus

December 31, 2024  17:04
image
The forest department has launched a combing operation after a leopard was spotted in Mysuru's Infosys campus on Tuesday early morning. The big cat was sighted in the underground car parking area of the campus at around 3.30 am by the security staff of the IT company and analysis of the CCTV footage has also confirmed the same, officials said. 

A team of 50 personnel is involved in the operation, with cages and nets on standby to capture the animal. "A leopard was spotted inside the Infosys campus and our personnel are on the job. Combing operation has been launched and drones are also being used to spot the leopard," a senior forest officer said. -- PTI
