RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Sensex flatlines on last day of 2024

December 31, 2024  16:44
image
The Indian benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, witnessed a recovery from intra-day lows but ended the last trading session of 2024 near flatline on Tuesday.

The losses in the market was led by declines in IT and select banking stocks.

The BSE Sensex dropped to a low of 77,561, reflecting global market weaknesses, but rebounded to a high of 78,248 before closing at 78,139, down 0.14 per cent or 109 points.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 followed a similar trend, recovering from a low of 23,460 and surging to about 23,690, but ultimately settled at 23,644.80 virtually unchanged.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong: CM apologised for Manipur, why can't PM?
LIVE! Cong: CM apologised for Manipur, why can't PM?

After 250 deaths in violence, Manipur CM says 'sorry'
After 250 deaths in violence, Manipur CM says 'sorry'

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday apologised for the ethnic conflict in the state which claimed over 250 lives and rendered thousands homeless, and appealed to all communities to forget and forgive past mistakes and live...

BJP stumbled and then stamped its authority in 2024
BJP stumbled and then stamped its authority in 2024

The BJP's year has been marked by a remarkable ability to adapt its message and methods, rebounding from Lok Sabha election setbacks with improbable wins in Haryana and Maharashtra. The party's campaign machine, drawing on the strength...

Beed sarpanch murder: Maha minister's aide surrenders
Beed sarpanch murder: Maha minister's aide surrenders

Before going to the police, Karad posted a video on social media, announcing that he would surrender and claimed he was being linked to the murder case due to political vendetta.

What Lies Ahead For Rohit, Kohli?
What Lies Ahead For Rohit, Kohli?

Will India drop Rohit for the Sydney Test and put Kohli on notice?Or will the team management grant the senior pros a final chance to redeem themselves?

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances