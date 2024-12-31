Sensex flatlines on last day of 2024

Sensex flatlines on last day of 2024December 31, 2024 16:44
The Indian benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, witnessed a recovery from intra-day lows but ended the last trading session of 2024 near flatline on Tuesday.
The losses in the market was led by declines in IT and select banking stocks.
The BSE Sensex dropped to a low of 77,561, reflecting global market weaknesses, but rebounded to a high of 78,248 before closing at 78,139, down 0.14 per cent or 109 points.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 followed a similar trend, recovering from a low of 23,460 and surging to about 23,690, but ultimately settled at 23,644.80 virtually unchanged.