Sensex flatlines on last day of 2024





The losses in the market was led by declines in IT and select banking stocks.





The BSE Sensex dropped to a low of 77,561, reflecting global market weaknesses, but rebounded to a high of 78,248 before closing at 78,139, down 0.14 per cent or 109 points.





The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 followed a similar trend, recovering from a low of 23,460 and surging to about 23,690, but ultimately settled at 23,644.80 virtually unchanged.

The Indian benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, witnessed a recovery from intra-day lows but ended the last trading session of 2024 near flatline on Tuesday.