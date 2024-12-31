RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Sambhal DM refutes Owaisi's claim on Waqf land

December 31, 2024  22:33
image
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday alleged that the police outpost near the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal was being built on Waqf land, a charge denied by the district magistrate.

The land belongs to the municipality, District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya said.

Owaisi said in a post on X, 'The police chowki (outpost) being built near Sambhal's Jama Masjid is on Waqf land, according to records.'

'Moreover, construction near protected monuments is prohibited under the Ancient Monuments Act. Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath are responsible for creating a dangerous environment in Sambhal,' he said in the post in Hindi.

The Lok Sabha MP was referring to the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, which prohibits any construction activity or alteration to the protected area around ancient monuments without approval of the National Monuments Authority.

A ceremonial 'bhumi pujan' was performed on December 28 for the police outpost near the Mughal-era mosque in the Kot Purvi neighbourhood, which witnessed deadly violence in November.

Pensiya later told reporters that no certified and legal party had come forward with relevant documents. The documents that were presented were examined and found to be unregistered, he said.

An investigation is underway. If anyone brings any documents, action will be taken according to rules, he added.

The district magistrate further said, "No person who owned this land has come to us. The documents that are being shown to us are unregistered." 

Pensiya also said the land was registered as property of the nagar palika.

The outpost will function under the Sambhal police station and was planned in wake of the November 24 violence.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra had told reporters, "The 'bhumi pujan' for the new police outpost near the Shahi Jama Masjid was completed. This outpost is being established from a security perspective. Sufficient police personnel are already deployed here, and there was a long-standing demand from locals for a permanent outpost."

The area around the Shahi Jama Masjid has witnessed tensions, with a violent clash erupting on November 24 during a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era mosque.

The clash resulted in the deaths of four locals.   -- PTI
