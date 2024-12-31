Rahul thinks LoP means Leader of Partying: BJP





"The country is in mourning, and the LoP is partying. For him, LoP means Leader of Partying. Vacationing is more important for him... especially when he calls Dr Manmohan Singh a father figure," Ponnawalla said.





Congress leader Manickam Tagore had defended his party leader saying that these were just diversion tactics from the BJP. "When will the Sanghis stop this 'Take Diversion' politics? The way Modi denied Dr. Saheb a place for cremation on the Yamuna banks and how his ministers cornered Dr. Saheb's family is shameful. If Mr Gandhi travel privately, why does it bother you?," he said.





BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Tuesday slammed the Congress leader and the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his visit to Vietnam during a period of national mourning after the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, stating that for Gandhi the term LoP means "Leader of Partying."