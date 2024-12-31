RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Rahul thinks LoP means Leader of Partying: BJP

December 31, 2024  14:15
Rahul pays his last respects to Dr Singh
BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Tuesday slammed the Congress leader and the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his visit to Vietnam during a period of national mourning after the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, stating that for Gandhi the term LoP means "Leader of Partying." 

Poonawalla accused Gandhi of prioritising a vacation while the country mourned, pointing out that the Congress leader's actions were disrespectful, especially given his public admiration for former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, calling him a "father figure." 

"The country is in mourning, and the LoP is partying. For him, LoP means Leader of Partying. Vacationing is more important for him... especially when he calls Dr Manmohan Singh a father figure," Ponnawalla said.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore had defended his party leader saying that these were just diversion tactics from the BJP. "When will the Sanghis stop this 'Take Diversion' politics? The way Modi denied Dr. Saheb a place for cremation on the Yamuna banks and how his ministers cornered Dr. Saheb's family is shameful. If Mr Gandhi travel privately, why does it bother you?," he said. 

