Rahul has gone for pre-planned event: Cong

December 31, 2024  15:38
Amid a row erupted over Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's visit to Vietnam, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Tuesday said that Rahul Gandhi has gone for a pre-planned event. He further stated that the crores of people saw the tears in Rahul Gandhi's eyes on the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. 

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, "...Rahul Gandhi has gone for a pre-planned event. Crores of people saw the tears in his eyes on the demise of Dr Manmohan Singh..." 

Earlier today, BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Congress leader and the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his visit to Vietnam during a period of national mourning after the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, stating that for Gandhi the term LoP means "Leader of Partying." -- ANI
