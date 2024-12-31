Rahul has gone for pre-planned event: Cong





Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, "...Rahul Gandhi has gone for a pre-planned event. Crores of people saw the tears in his eyes on the demise of Dr Manmohan Singh..."





Earlier today, BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Congress leader and the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his visit to Vietnam during a period of national mourning after the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, stating that for Gandhi the term LoP means "Leader of Partying." -- ANI

