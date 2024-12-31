RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


NIA court sentences Bangladeshi man to 7 years in jail for radicalising Muslim youths

December 31, 2024  01:27
A Bangladeshi man has been sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment by an NIA court here for radicalising Muslim youths and raising funds for terror activities.

Jahidul Islam alias Kausar has also been fined Rs 57,000 in the cases connected with offences of dacoity, conspiracy and raising funds, as well as procurement of ammunition, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in a statement on Monday.

With this, a total of 11 accused have been convicted in these cases, said the statement.

As per NIA investigations, Jahidul, the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh  Amir of India, along with absconding JMB head Salauddin Salehin, had illegally crossed over into India in 2014 after escaping the custody of Bangladesh police in connection with the 2005 serial blasts in Bangladesh.

During the hiding, he and his associates were involved in the October 2014 Burdwan blast case, the NIA said.

Two persons were killed and another was injured in a bomb explosion at a house in the Khagragarh locality of Burdwan in West Bengal on October 2, 2014. -- PTI
