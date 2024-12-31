Manipur accounted for 77% of total violence in Northeast in 2023: MHA





In 2023, Manipur witnessed an increase in violent incidents owing to the prevailing ethnic strife and the resultant increase in the casualties of civilians and security forces personnel as compared to 2022.





The state accounted for about 77 per cent of the total violent incidents in Northeastern region in 2023, according to the MHA annual report. Among the total 243 violent incidents occurred in the Northeast, 187 took place in Manipur. The counter-insurgency operations in Manipur resulted in killing of 33 insurgents and arrest of 184 insurgents besides recovery of 49 weapons.





Further, 80 cadres of insurgent outfits surrendered with 31 arms. Large-scale ethnic violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur on May 3, 2023. The violence resulted in numerous casualties, injuries, and incidents of arson. -- PTI

