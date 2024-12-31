Jolt to Trump as US court upholds sexual abuse verdict

A United States Appeals Court on Monday upheld the jury's verdict ordering President-elect Donald Trump to pay $5 million for sexually abusing writer E Jean Carroll in 1996 and denied a retrial.





Trump had challenged the verdict, alleging that the judge made errors, including allowing the testimony of two other women who had also accused Trump of assaulting them.

The appeals court ruled that, given the strength of Carroll's case, even if the trial judge made errors, Trump's rights were not affected to warrant a new trial, the CNN report stated.

Carroll had alleged that Trump 'raped' her in the Bergdorf Goodman department store in 1996. He later denied her claim, defamed her by saying she wasn't his type, and suggested she fabricated the story to boost sales of her book.





Trump denied all wrongdoing and does not face jail time as a result of the civil verdict.

"Both E Jean Carroll and I are gratified by today's decision. We thank the Second Circuit for its careful consideration of the parties' arguments," said Roberta Kaplan, Carroll's attorney.

Trump has also appealed the verdict of another jury that awarded Carroll USD 83.3 million after finding Trump defamed her by denying the sexual abuse.