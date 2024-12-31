RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


I-T dept extends deadline for filing revised ITR

December 31, 2024  22:45
The Income-Tax department on Tuesday extended the last date for filing belated or revised return for the 2023-24 fiscal to January 15.

The last date for filing revised return for Assessment Year (AY) 2024-25 (2023-24 fiscal) was earlier December 31.

'CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) extends the last date for furnishing belated/revised return of income for AY 2024-25 in the case of resident individuals from December 31, 2024, to January 15, 2025,' the Income-Tax department said in a post on X.

Vivek Jalan, a partner in Tax Connect Advisory Services LLP, said that for the 2023-24 fiscal, the due date to make the rectifications by resident taxpayers was December 31, which was the last date to file belated or revised ITRs (Income Tax Returns).

This has now been extended to January 15, giving some relaxation to these taxpayers to match with their books first and then file their belated/revised ITRs accordingly, Jalan said.   -- PTI
