RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Farmer leader on fast agrees to medicines if...

December 31, 2024  14:05
image
The Punjab government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on an indefinite fast for over a month, has agreed for medical aid given the Centre accepted his proposal to hold talks. 

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia took note of a plea moved by Punjab government seeking an additional three days to comply with SC's December 20 order. "...As per the negotiators there is a proposal given by the farmers to the Central government that in case they get an invite for a talk, Dallewal is ready to take medical help as desired, Punjab advocate general Gurminder Singh said, "therefore, the state government was seeking some more time and work positively towards compliance of the directions." 

The bench said, "We will not comment on what's going on as far as negotiations or your law and order is concerned. If something happens, which is acceptable to both sides and all stakeholders concerned, we will be equally happy. At the moment, we are only concerned with the compliance of our orders. If you want more time, we in peculiar circumstances are inclined to grant you some time." 

Singh agreed with the bench on the point that no comments should be made on the negotiations at this stage and sought some time. Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and Haryana government, said he did not have any instructions on this issue.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! PM shares 2024's standout images; Meloni among them
LIVE! PM shares 2024's standout images; Meloni among them

Vijayan reacts to Rane's 'Kerala mini-Pakistan' remark
Vijayan reacts to Rane's 'Kerala mini-Pakistan' remark

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has strongly criticised Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane for calling Kerala a "mini Pakistan", saying the remark is "highly provocative and condemnable". Vijayan said Rane's comments expose the...

Beed sarpanch murder: Maha minister's aide surrenders
Beed sarpanch murder: Maha minister's aide surrenders

Before going to the police, Karad posted a video on social media, announcing that he would surrender and claimed he was being linked to the murder case due to political vendetta.

When Security Wouldn't Let The Ustad In
When Security Wouldn't Let The Ustad In

'The security guards at the stadium did not recognise him. He kept saying he was Zakir Hussain but they did not permit him to enter.''Zakir bhai was calm and told me it is not their fault. They were doing their job.'

Retirement In Rohit's Body Language?
Retirement In Rohit's Body Language?

'I saw him quite emotional on the field yesterday.''That's unusual for us to see Rohit like that.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances