RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Disabled woman abducted, sold off, raped in Gurugram

December 31, 2024  22:57
image
A 19-year-old disabled woman was allegedly kidnapped from her home and sold off to a man who repeatedly raped her before she was rescued by the police, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, the woman, living with her uncle, had been missing since December 21.

On December 30, her uncle got to know about her whereabouts in Khera Khalilpur village and he informed the police.

Following this, a police team along with the survivor's family reached the spot and rescued her, police said.

The survivor narrated her ordeal to the police and said that she was kidnapped by a woman named Dhanpati, a resident of Rampur.

She then sold her off to a man and a woman -- Dharmi and Shakuntala -- who took her to Rewari and then brought her to Khera Khalilpur village.      

During this period, she was raped several times, the woman told the police.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered against Dhanpti, Dharmi and Shakuntala under sections  140 (1) (kidnapping), 143(2) (trafficking) 3(5) (common intention) and 64(1) (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sohna City police station, police said.

"The survivor was safely handed over to her family and a probe is underway. We are conducting raids to nab the accused," said Inspector Praveen Malik, SHO of Sohna city police station.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sarpanch murder: Munde's aide turns in, govt in soup
Sarpanch murder: Munde's aide turns in, govt in soup

Before going to the police, Karad posted a video on social media, announcing that he would surrender and claimed he was being linked to the murder case due to political vendetta.

After 250 deaths in violence, Manipur CM says 'sorry'
After 250 deaths in violence, Manipur CM says 'sorry'

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday apologised for the ethnic conflict in the state which claimed over 250 lives and rendered thousands homeless, and appealed to all communities to forget and forgive past mistakes and live...

2024: The Year Of Shift In Politics
2024: The Year Of Shift In Politics

Much drama is likely to continue in the coming year, within the Sangh Parivar as well as involving the Opposition parties and, of course the BJP's allies, predicts Modi biographer Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay.

What Lies Ahead For Rohit, Kohli?
What Lies Ahead For Rohit, Kohli?

Will India drop Rohit for the Sydney Test and put Kohli on notice?Or will the team management grant the senior pros a final chance to redeem themselves?

'Pant Should Be Criticised...'
'Pant Should Be Criticised...'

'He is a great player not scoring enough runs &amp; that's the crux of it.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances