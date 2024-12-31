RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Dalit youth beaten to death, cousin injured in UP's Muzaffarnagar

December 31, 2024  19:12
A Dalit youth was beaten to death and his cousin seriously by some men after a dispute in Paldi village in Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarayan Prajapat said that some people have been detained in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Sunny.     

Sunny was returning to his village from Khatauli along with his cousin Shilu on a motorcycle.

A quarrel broke out between Sunny and the village head's son who was travelling in a car, the police said.

The argument escalated and the two brothers were attacked with lathis by the accused in which Sunny died and Shilu got injured, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the village and extra police force have been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, police said.  -- PTI
