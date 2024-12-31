RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Bangladeshi mother-son duo staying in Delhi deported

December 31, 2024  18:18
Delhi Police has deported a Bangladeshi mother-son duo, of which the woman was staying in southwest Delhi since 2005, officials said on Tuesday. 

The deported persons have been identified as Nazma Khan and her son Naim Khan (22), police said.

"The duo entered India illegally via the West Bengal border. While Nazma came around 20 years back, Naim arrived in 2020," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest), Surendra Choudhary, said.

The mother-son duo was staying in Katwaria Sarai, where Nazma worked as a domestic help, he said.

"During a routine patrol on December 29, police intercepted Naim near the Shastri Market following a tip-off. Naim's interrogation led to Nazma's detention the following day. Both were handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) from where they were deported to Bangladesh," the DCP said.

During questioning, Naim claimed that financial hardships forced his mother to migrate to India two decades ago, while he followed her in 2020.

In a related case, a Bangladeshi national named Mohammad Akhtar Sheikh has been arrested from Sarojini Nagar for staying in the country illegally, officials said.

"Sheikh, who was held in a drug-related case on November 28, was released on bail. However, subsequent address verification revealed his status as an illegal immigrant. Originally from Kochaghata in Bangladesh, Sheikh entered India via West Bengal in 2004," the DCP said.

Sheikh, who married an Indian national in 2012, worked at a construction site in Delhi, he said.

On December 30, he was found near the Sarojini Nagar railway station without any valid documents, following which a fresh case under the Foreigners Act has been registered against him, the officer said.  -- PTI
