Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement after 8 yrs





Jolie, 49, and Pitt, 61, signed off on their divorce on Monday, Dec. 30, according to Jolie's lawyers.





"More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family," Jolie's lawyer James Simon tells PEOPLE in a statement.





"This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."





A source close to Jolie adds, "She doesn't speak ill of [Pitt] publicly or privately. She's been trying hard to be light after a dark time."





A rep for Pitt declined to confirm or comment.





Jolie filed for dissolution of marriage on Sept. 19, 2016, days after a private plane flight on which she has claimed Pitt was abusive to her and their six children; he was not charged by authorities after investigations at the time and Jolie declined to press charges.





Four months later, the former couple released a joint statement indicating that they reached an agreement to handle their divorce in a private forum, and would keep future details of their divorce confidential by utilizing a private judge.

