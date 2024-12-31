RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

7-month-old foetus found in garbage bin in Mumbai

December 31, 2024  13:02
A seven-month-old foetus has been found dumped in a garbage bin in Mumbai, police said on Tuesday. A passer-by spotted the foetus on Monday afternoon in the garbage bin of the Ashtavinayak Society building in Charkop area.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and sent the foetus to a hospital for post-mortem, a Charkop police official said. "We are investigating if there is any evidence of concealing the death of a newborn baby and disposing of the body. We are collecting details of pregnant women in the locality as well as those who recently delivered babies," the official said. The post-mortem report is awaited, based on which a case will be registered, the police added.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Is this Arvind Kejriwal's gold plated commode?
LIVE! Is this Arvind Kejriwal's gold plated commode?

Retirement In Rohit's Body Language?
Retirement In Rohit's Body Language?

'I saw him quite emotional on the field yesterday.''That's unusual for us to see Rohit like that.'

Kerala nurse sentenced to death in Yemen for murder
Kerala nurse sentenced to death in Yemen for murder

India has announced its support in exploring legal options for Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse from Kerala facing a death sentence in Yemen for allegedly murdering a Yemeni citizen. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the...

Pune pub sends condoms in party invite, faces backlash
Pune pub sends condoms in party invite, faces backlash

The whole incident came to light after one of the guests took photos of this gift packet and posted it on Facebook which resulted in public outrage, the police inspector added.

Kuki-Meitei divide deepens as chaos reigns in Manipur
Kuki-Meitei divide deepens as chaos reigns in Manipur

Manipur experienced a year of intense turmoil in 2024, marked by escalating violence, displacement, and deepening divisions between the Meitei community in the valley and the Kuki tribes in the hills. The conflict, rooted in historical...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances