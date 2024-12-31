50 vehicles punctured in freak accident on highway





The incident occurred around 10 pm on December 29 between the Malegaon and Vanoja toll plaza in Washim district, impacting four-wheelers and cargo trucks, reports NDTV.





Consequently, there was a long traffic jam on the highway. Commuters were stranded on the highway overnight as no assistance arrived for a long time.





It is not know whether the board fell accidentally or was thrown intentionally.





In June, at least six people were killed and four injured in a collision between two cars on the Samruddhi Mahamarg. The highway is a partially functional six-lane and 701-km-long access-controlled expressway in Maharashtra that connects Mumbai with Nagpur. It was built at a cost of Rs 55,000 crore.

