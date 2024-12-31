RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


50 vehicles punctured in freak accident on highway

December 31, 2024  12:42
The Samruddhi Mahamarg
Over 50 vehicles were punctured late at night on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Highway when they passed over an iron board that had fallen on the road.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on December 29 between the Malegaon and Vanoja toll plaza in Washim district, impacting four-wheelers and cargo trucks, reports NDTV. 

Consequently, there was a long traffic jam on the highway. Commuters were stranded on the highway overnight as no assistance arrived for a long time. 

It is not know whether the board fell accidentally or was thrown intentionally.

In June, at least six people were killed and four injured in a collision between two cars on the Samruddhi Mahamarg. The highway is a partially functional six-lane and 701-km-long access-controlled expressway in Maharashtra that connects Mumbai with Nagpur. It was built at a cost of Rs 55,000 crore.
