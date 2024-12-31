RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


4 workers killed in fire at steel plant in Surat

December 31, 2024  23:23
Image only for representation
Four workers were killed and another one was injured in a fire at a steel plant in Hazira industrial area in Gujarat's Surat on Tuesday evening, officials said. 

The incident occurred at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India's (AM/NS India's), Surat Commissioner of Police Anupam Singh Gehlot said.

"We have learnt that the fire spread in one section of the plant after burning coal suddenly spilled over. The resultant blaze killed four laborers, who were on a lift at that time in the plant," he said.

Further probe into the incident will be carried out by the police as well as the factory inspector, he said.

An official of the Hazira police station said no accidental death report has been filed so far.

Of the four persons who lost their lives, the bodies of three victims have been brought to the civil hospital for post-mortem, an official said.

In a statement, a spokesperson of the company said the incident took place at the Corex plant due to equipment failure.

"We are sorry to report an accident at COREX plant due to an equipment failure at AMNS Hazira Operations. The accident occurred around 6.00 pm today during the restart of the unit after shutdown. Four contractual workers of a private company performing maintenance on a lift (elevator) nearby were embroiled in the impact and could not survive," the spokesperson said in a statement.

One worker suffered a minor injury and was immediately shifted to a hospital on the premises of the plant and is recovering, it added.

"We are extending all support to the families of the affected personnel. All emergency protocols were activated immediately and the area has been cordoned off. We are working closely with relevant authorities on ground and initiated an internal investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident," the statement added.   -- PTI
