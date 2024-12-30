RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Two held for assaulting Army officer in Kochi

December 30, 2024  18:44
Two persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting an Army officer at a camp held for National Cadet Corps cadets at KMM College, Thrikkakara, in Kochi last week, the police said. 

The accused have been identified as Nishad, a native of Fort Kochi and Navas, of Palluruthi here, Kochi city police said. 

The duo allegedly assaulted Lieutenant Colonel Karneyil Singh, administrative officer of the 21 Kerala NCC Battalion, at an NCC cadet camp held at KMM College. 

According to a top police official, the accused were taken into custody from their residences and recorded their arrest after the NCC officials identified them. 

Earlier, the Thrikkakara police had registered an FIR against two individuals for allegedly assaulting the Army officer. 

The case was registered following a complaint from the officer, the police said. 

The incident occurred amidst tensions after over 60 cadets reportedly suffered from suspected food poisoning on the night of December 23. 

The accused were only named as "two identifiable persons", after trespassing into the college hosting the camp, stopped, threatened, and then attacked Lieutenant Colonel Karneyil Singh, camp commandant, around 11.30 pm, the FIR dated December 24 said. -- PTI
