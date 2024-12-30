RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Terror associate held in J-K's Udhampur for giving support to terrorist groups

December 30, 2024  20:04
File image
A terror associate was detained under the Public Safety Act on Monday for providing logistical support to the terrorist groups and operating in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said. 

Acting firmly against terror supporters in the district, the police launched an operation and detained a hardcore terror associate under the PSA, said a police spokesperson. 

The accused, identified as Mohmmad Rafiq, is a resident of Balota Chigla in Basantgarh. 

He was sent to jail. 

Rafiq is involved in multiple terror cases and was working as active guide and facilitator for the terrorist organisations till his arrest. 

Keeping in view the activities of the accused, he was ordered to be detained under the Public Safety Act. 

With his arrest, the number of terror associates has gone upto to five. -- PTI
