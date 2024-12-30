Terror associate held in J-K's Udhampur for giving support to terrorist groups





Acting firmly against terror supporters in the district, the police launched an operation and detained a hardcore terror associate under the PSA, said a police spokesperson.





The accused, identified as Mohmmad Rafiq, is a resident of Balota Chigla in Basantgarh.





He was sent to jail.





Rafiq is involved in multiple terror cases and was working as active guide and facilitator for the terrorist organisations till his arrest.





Keeping in view the activities of the accused, he was ordered to be detained under the Public Safety Act.





With his arrest, the number of terror associates has gone upto to five. -- PTI

