Statesman of great vision: PM on Jimmy Carter

December 30, 2024  14:36
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed sadness over the passing away of former US President Jimmy Carter, describing him a "statesman of great vision." 

PM Modi said that Carter's contributions to fostering strong ties between India and US leave a lasting legacy. In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Deeply saddened by the passing of former USA President Mr. Jimmy Carter. A statesman of great vision, he worked tirelessly for global peace and harmony. His contributions to fostering strong India-U.S. ties leave a lasting legacy. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the people of the US."

In 1978, Jimmy Carter travelled to India as US President. He met India's then-President Neelam Sanjiva Reddy and then-Prime Minister Morarji Desai. During his visit, he also addressed Parliament of India.

Former US President Jimmy Carter passed away at the age of 100 on Sunday (local time) at his home in Plains, Georgia, The Washington Post reported, citing his son James E Carter III. Carter's son confirmed his death but did not provide an immediate cause. According to the Carter Center's statement from February 2023, after a series of hospital stays, Carter decided to stop further medical treatment and spend his remaining time at home under hospice care.

In recent years, he had been treated for an aggressive form of melanoma skin cancer, with tumors that spread to his liver and brain. Carter was last photographed outside his home with family and friends on October 1, as he watched a flyover held to mark his 100th birthday, The Washington Post reported.
