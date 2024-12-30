RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

One held from Bengal's Murshidabad over link with terror outfit

December 30, 2024  22:20
image
The West Bengal Special Task Force arrested one person from Murshidabad district for alleged links to a terror outfit, a senior officer said on Monday. 

The accused, a resident of Durlabhpur, was held from Naoda town during a raid conducted by the STF late on Sunday, he said. 

This person is a relative of another militant arrested from Kerala. 

The accused is a member of the terror group and helped the latter in setting up a sleeper cell here in Baharampore, the STF officer told PTI

"The two also have the same address on the voters' list. Investigation is underway to gather more details," he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Odisha CM Majhi not to join New Year celebrations
LIVE! Odisha CM Majhi not to join New Year celebrations

How India Crumbled At The MCG!
How India Crumbled At The MCG!

When you are defending to save a game, a loose delivery comes along and you suddenly opt to play an attacking shot, you are unlikely to hit as well as if you were playing your naturally aggressive game all along. First Pant, then...

Bumrah, New King Of Indian Cricket
Bumrah, New King Of Indian Cricket

'King Bumrah has taken the mantle now. Kohli looks dejected, and this was a crucial knock for him. He has come up short yet again.'

'Kohli Will Play For 3, 4 Years. Rohit?'
'Kohli Will Play For 3, 4 Years. Rohit?'

'It's not really up to Rohit Sharma.''The chairman of selectors has the power to do what's best for Indian cricket, so it's not so much about Rohit himself deciding what should be the future.'

At 931 cr, Chandrababu Naidu richest CM, Mamata poorest
At 931 cr, Chandrababu Naidu richest CM, Mamata poorest

According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is the richest chief minister in India with assets worth over Rs 931 crore, while West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee is...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances