One held from Bengal's Murshidabad over link with terror outfit

One held from Bengal's Murshidabad over link with terror outfitDecember 30, 2024 22:20
The West Bengal Special Task Force arrested one person from Murshidabad district for alleged links to a terror outfit, a senior officer said on Monday.
The accused, a resident of Durlabhpur, was held from Naoda town during a raid conducted by the STF late on Sunday, he said.
This person is a relative of another militant arrested from Kerala.
The accused is a member of the terror group and helped the latter in setting up a sleeper cell here in Baharampore, the STF officer told PTI.
"The two also have the same address on the voters' list. Investigation is underway to gather more details," he added. -- PTI