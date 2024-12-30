One held from Bengal's Murshidabad over link with terror outfit





The accused, a resident of Durlabhpur, was held from Naoda town during a raid conducted by the STF late on Sunday, he said.





This person is a relative of another militant arrested from Kerala.





The accused is a member of the terror group and helped the latter in setting up a sleeper cell here in Baharampore, the STF officer told PTI.





"The two also have the same address on the voters' list. Investigation is underway to gather more details," he added. -- PTI

The West Bengal Special Task Force arrested one person from Murshidabad district for alleged links to a terror outfit, a senior officer said on Monday.