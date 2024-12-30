RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


OMG! Asha Bhosle does hook step of 'Tauba Tauba'

December 30, 2024  15:22
Asha Bhosle at her concert in Dubai
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle surprised her audience with an unforgettable performance during a recent concert in Dubai, blending her timeless charm with the viral hook steps of Karan Aujla's hit song 'Tauba Tauba.' 

The 91-year-old icon, dressed elegantly in a white saree paired with a matching necklace, performed the signature dance move from the track. Originally featured in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Bad Newz,' the song gained immense popularity earlier this year as one of the top dance numbers of 2024. 

The official Instagram page of Dharma Productions described the performance as the moment "Tauba Tauba met timeless charm," sharing a video from the concert that has since gone viral. Actor Vicky Kaushal, who originally performed the hook step in the movie, couldn't contain his excitement. 

Sharing the video on his Instagram, he wrote, "What an absolute legend... Asha ji." The song's original singer, Karan Aujla, also shared his gratitude on Instagram, calling the moment "truly iconic." He wrote, "@asha.bhosle ji The living Goddess of music, just performed 'Tauba Tauba'... This song has received a lot of love and recognition, but this moment is truly iconic and one I will never forget. I am truly blessed and thankful." 

Aujla reflected on his humble beginnings, adding that seeing his song performed by a legend like Asha Bhosle was an inspiration to continue creating memorable melodies.

The concert also featured a captivating performance by Sonu Nigam, who shared the stage with Asha Bhosle. They were later joined by Asha's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, adding a multi-generational touch to the musical evening. -- ANI
