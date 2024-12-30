RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Missing Indian student's body found in Scotland river

December 30, 2024  13:45
The body of a 22-year-old Indian student missing since earlier this month has been found in a river in Scotland and her family has been informed while formal identification is awaited. 

Santra Saju from Kerala was enrolled at the Heriot-Watt University in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. Police Scotland said in a statement over the weekend that they were made aware of a body in a river near Newbridge, a village near Edinburgh. 

Around 11.55am on Friday, December 27, 2024, police were made aware of a body found in the water near to Newbridge, Police Scotland said. Formal identification has still to take place, however the family of Santra Saju, 22, has been informed. 

The death is not believed to be suspicious, the police said. 

The statement added that a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal, Scotland's prosecution service and death investigation body. 

Saju was last caught on CCTV at an Asda supermarket store in Almondvale, Livingston, on December 6 evening. An urgent missing person's appeal was issued by the police, describing Saju as being around 5 feet 6 inches in height, of Indian ethnicity, slim build, with short black hair. She was wearing a black jacket with a fur-lined hood, beige furry earmuffs and a black facemask. 

Enquiries also revealed she had a black rucksack in her possession. The police appeal encouraged anyone who may recognise her to come forward with any information. 

Inspector Alison Lawrie from Corstorphine Police Station said in a statement at the time: We now know that Santra picked up a black and white shopper style bag from an address in Burnvale on Friday evening, but she did not have it when she entered the supermarket. "The bag is distinctive and someone may remember seeing her carrying it. We are continuing to review CCTV footage and have released images of Santra from the supermarket in the hope that someone recognises her. Extensive enquiries are being carried out in an effort to trace her. Her friends and family had said the disappearance was out of character and had become very worried for her safety. -- PTI
