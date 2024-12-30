RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


McDonald's makes Sikkim foray with restaurant in Gangtok

December 30, 2024  20:48
Leading QSR chain McDonald's has entered the Sikkim market, as its franchise operator Connaught Plaza Restaurants has opened its first store at Gangtok.

Sikkim is the second state of the North Eastern region where the American burger chain has entered after Assam.

Connaught Plaza Restaurants operates 190 restaurants and 75 McCaf across North and East of India.

McDonald's India - North and East managing director Rajeev Ranjan said: "We are excited to bring the McDonald's experience to Gangtok, a vibrant and rapidly growing city in Sikkim." 

"Our presence here is a step towards making the world-class McDonald's experience accessible to the people of Gangtok and part of our expansion plans in the Northeast region. We believe that McDonald's with a wide range of menu across dayparts and a superlative restaurant experience, will be able to delight the residents of Gangtok," he said.

Spread over an area of 2,240 sq. ft, McDonald's Gangtok restaurant has a seating capacity of 116, featuring a contemporary look. -- PTI
