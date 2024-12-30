RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Maha sarpanch murder: Actor Prajakta Mali meets Fadnavis

December 30, 2024  09:18
image
Actor Prajakta Mali on Sunday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a day after she demanded an apology from BJP MLA Suresh Dhas for dragging her name in his attempt to target NCP minister Dhananjay Munde in the Beed sarpanch murder case.

She called on Fadnavis at his official bungalow in Mumbai.

The details of the meeting are not available.

Mali on Saturday said Dhas' comments were in bad taste and baseless, asserting that women, especially actors, should not be made soft targets.

"Dhas' remarks linking me to Dhananjay Munde are derogatory. I had been to Parli for a cultural event, an award function. Artists like me travel to several cities to entertain audiences. Why name just women? Haven't male actors attended such programmes organised by politicians? Dhas has used my name for his selfish interests," she said.

The actor had said she would meet the chief minister to demand action against those making fake video clips about her.

Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village, was abducted, tortured and murdered in Beed on December 9 allegedly for attempting to thwart an extortion bid on an energy firm.

While several persons have been arrested so far, a political tussle is underway over Walmik Karad, an accused in the extortion case linked to the murder who is reportedly a close aide of Parli MLA Dhananjay Munde. -- PTI 
