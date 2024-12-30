Kejriwal calling you a temporary CM objectionable: LG to Atishi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena expressed his objection to AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for calling Chief Minister Atishi a temporary CM and said it hurt him.









"...I found this very objectionable and I was hurt by it. It was not only an insult to you, but also to your appointee, the President of India and to me as her representative' As a Lieutenant Governor, I am concerned about this level of public discourse and at the same time, I am hurt by the conversation of presenting the full-time Chief Minister of my government as a temporary Chief Minister..." reads the letter. -- ANI

