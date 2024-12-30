RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


IDF kills Hamas terrorists involved in October 7 massacre

December 30, 2024  10:29
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated the elimination of six Hamas terrorists who participated in the brutal October 7 massacre in Israel. According to a post on X (formerly Twitter), joint operations by the IDF and the Israel Security Agency (ISA) in Gaza's Jabaliya and Beit Lahia areas led to the deaths of key individuals responsible for the deadly attack. The terrorists targeted in the operation included Mohammed Abd al-Hamid Salah, Zaher Abd Rabbo Mohammed Shahab, Ali Magad Ali Ramadan, and Mohammed Hamouda. 

The IDF further confirmed that Rasem Judeh, a Hamas company commander in the Jabaliya region, was also eliminated. Judeh, who played a direct role in the October 7 massacre, was killed alongside four other Hamas commanders and five additional terrorists. In total, the operations resulted in the deaths of 14 terrorists, including six who had infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7 assault. -- ANI
