Former SC judge V Ramasubramanian assumes charge as NHRC chief





The National Human Rights Commission on December 23 announced his appointment as the new chief of the rights panel.





Justice Ramasubramanian on Monday assumed the charge of the chairperson, and Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi as the Member of the Commission, at an event function organised at the Manvadhikar Bhawan in New Delhi to welcome them and Priyank Kanoongo, who joined as a Member of the pane last week, the NHRC said in a statement.





They were appointed by President Droupadi Murmu on December 21, it said.





Addressing the gathering, Justice Ramasubramanian highlighted India's ancient tradition of valuing and practising human rights, "even before the concept became globally recognised".





Citing Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar, he emphasised that human rights are "deeply embedded in India's cultural fabric".





He also stressed that promoting and protecting human rights requires a "collaborative effort among various stakeholders", the statement said. -- PTI

