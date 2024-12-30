Ex-MP DK Suresh files plaint against woman over 'misuse' of his name





The woman identified as Aishwarya Gowda and her husband Harish KN were arrested on a complaint by Vanitha Aithal, owner of Vaarahi World of Gold in Chandra Layout in the city.





Aishwarya Gowda borrowed 14.660 kg of gold from Aithal but failed to return it.





She had gained Aithal's trust by claiming to be the sister of former MP D K Suresh.





Suresh is the younger brother of Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.





In his written complaint, Suresh stated, "It has been reported in the media that Mrs. Aishwarya Gowda alias Navyasri has cheated many people of gold and cash by misusing my name."





He urged the authorities to take strict action against her and prevent future misuse and cheating. -- PTI

