Ex-MP DK Suresh files plaint against woman over 'misuse' of his name

December 30, 2024  21:24
Congress leader DK Suresh on Monday lodged a complaint with the police in Bengaluru seeking action against a woman who allegedly cheated some people by misusing his name. 

The woman identified as Aishwarya Gowda and her husband Harish KN were arrested on a complaint by Vanitha Aithal, owner of Vaarahi World of Gold in Chandra Layout in the city. 

Aishwarya Gowda borrowed 14.660 kg of gold from Aithal but failed to return it. 

She had gained Aithal's trust by claiming to be the sister of former MP D K Suresh. 

Suresh is the younger brother of Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.  

In his written complaint, Suresh stated, "It has been reported in the media that Mrs. Aishwarya Gowda alias Navyasri has cheated many people of gold and cash by misusing my name."  

He urged the authorities to take strict action against her and prevent future misuse and cheating. -- PTI
