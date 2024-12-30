RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


ED traces Rs 33-cr worth assets of MP's ex-official, aides

December 30, 2024  18:40
The Enforcement Directorate Monday said it has found documents related to assets worth about Rs 33 crore after it conducted searches against a former Madhya Pradesh transport department official and his associates as part of a money laundering probe linked to a disproportionate assets case. 

About eight premises in state capital Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur were raided by the federal probe agency on December 27 in the case against Saurabh Sharma, a former constable of the state transport department, his "associate" Chetan Singh Gaur and some others including Sharad Jaiswal and Rohit Tiwari. 

The ED said in a statement that these persons were the "suspected beneficiary of the proceeds of crime or have allegedly abetted in the laundering of the same". 

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of Lokayukta police of the MP government against Sharma where it is alleged that he amassed "disproportionate assets worth crores of rupees in the name of his family members and associated firms and companies". 

The federal agency said details of bank accounts and properties were identified during the searches and an analysis found that Sharma had "bought a number of properties in the name of his family members, friends and companies in which his close associates were directors". -- PTI
