RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

CR temporarily restricts sale of platform tickets at 14 stations in Maha, K'taka

December 30, 2024  21:38
A view of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai/File image
A view of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai/File image
The Central Railway has imposed temporary restrictions on the sale of platform tickets at select major stations to manage crowding considering the Year-end rush. 

These restrictions, imposed at 14 major railway stations -- 13 in Maharashtra and one in Karnataka -- from December 29, will remain in force until January 2, 2025. 

These stations include Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Thane, Kalyan, and Panvel from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. 

Other stations include Pune, Nagpur, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Akola, Solapur, Latur in Maharashtra, and Kalaburagi in Karnataka. 

Senior citizens, ailing persons, children, illiterate persons, and female passengers have been exempted to facilitate easier travel, the CR stated in a release. 

Alarmed by the Bandra Terminus station stampede in October, railway authorities have repeatedly taken such steps as restricting the sale of platform tickets to avoid crowding at the major railway stations. 

Ten passengers were injured while trying to board an unreserved train headed to North India at Bandra station in Mumbai on Western Railway on October 27 due to heavy rush. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! VsV scheme: I-T dept extends waiver deadline
LIVE! VsV scheme: I-T dept extends waiver deadline

'Kohli Will Play For 3, 4 Years. Rohit?'
'Kohli Will Play For 3, 4 Years. Rohit?'

'It's not really up to Rohit Sharma.''The chairman of selectors has the power to do what's best for Indian cricket, so it's not so much about Rohit himself deciding what should be the future.'

'Why Have Technology At All?'
'Why Have Technology At All?'

'The defection can be an optical illusion.'

Bumrah, New King Of Indian Cricket
Bumrah, New King Of Indian Cricket

'King Bumrah has taken the mantle now. Kohli looks dejected, and this was a crucial knock for him. He has come up short yet again.'

Rahul win from Kerala as it is 'mini-Pak': Maha min
Rahul win from Kerala as it is 'mini-Pak': Maha min

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and questioned the need for Rane to remain part of the cabinet.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances