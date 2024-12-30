CR temporarily restricts sale of platform tickets at 14 stations in Maha, K'taka





These restrictions, imposed at 14 major railway stations -- 13 in Maharashtra and one in Karnataka -- from December 29, will remain in force until January 2, 2025.





These stations include Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Thane, Kalyan, and Panvel from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.





Other stations include Pune, Nagpur, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Akola, Solapur, Latur in Maharashtra, and Kalaburagi in Karnataka.





Senior citizens, ailing persons, children, illiterate persons, and female passengers have been exempted to facilitate easier travel, the CR stated in a release.





Alarmed by the Bandra Terminus station stampede in October, railway authorities have repeatedly taken such steps as restricting the sale of platform tickets to avoid crowding at the major railway stations.





Ten passengers were injured while trying to board an unreserved train headed to North India at Bandra station in Mumbai on Western Railway on October 27 due to heavy rush. -- PTI

The Central Railway has imposed temporary restrictions on the sale of platform tickets at select major stations to manage crowding considering the Year-end rush.