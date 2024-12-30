RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Centre declares Wayanad landslides 'severe nature' disaster, announces aid process

December 30, 2024  23:16
File image
File image
Five months after devastating landslides destroyed three villages in Wayanad, the Union Government has declared it a disaster of "severe nature," recognising its intensity and impact for all practical purposes, an official source said on Monday. 

In a communication to the Kerala government, the Union home ministry explained that financial aid for such severe disasters is initially provided by the State Disaster Response Fund, which is then supplemented by the National Disaster Response Fund based on assessments conducted by an Inter-Ministerial Central Team. 

 "However, keeping in view the intensity and magnitude of the Meppadi landslide disaster in Wayanad district, it has been considered by the IMCT as a disaster of severe nature for all practical purposes," the communication said. The Centre's decision came amidst criticism from the state government and protests by MPs in Parliament for "not providing financial assistance to those affected by the landslides in Wayanad". On July 30, massive landslides occurred in the Chooralmala and Mundakkai regions of Wayanad, triggered by torrential rains, resulting in over 200 deaths, numerous injuries, and thousands left homeless. It is considered one of the worst natural disasters in Kerala's history.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Odisha CM Majhi not to join New Year celebrations
LIVE! Odisha CM Majhi not to join New Year celebrations

How India Crumbled At The MCG!
How India Crumbled At The MCG!

When you are defending to save a game, a loose delivery comes along and you suddenly opt to play an attacking shot, you are unlikely to hit as well as if you were playing your naturally aggressive game all along. First Pant, then...

Bumrah, New King Of Indian Cricket
Bumrah, New King Of Indian Cricket

'King Bumrah has taken the mantle now. Kohli looks dejected, and this was a crucial knock for him. He has come up short yet again.'

'Kohli Will Play For 3, 4 Years. Rohit?'
'Kohli Will Play For 3, 4 Years. Rohit?'

'It's not really up to Rohit Sharma.''The chairman of selectors has the power to do what's best for Indian cricket, so it's not so much about Rohit himself deciding what should be the future.'

At 931 cr, Chandrababu Naidu richest CM, Mamata poorest
At 931 cr, Chandrababu Naidu richest CM, Mamata poorest

According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is the richest chief minister in India with assets worth over Rs 931 crore, while West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee is...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances