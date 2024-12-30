RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


CBI registers another FIR against ED's assistant director over bribery

December 30, 2024  23:42
File image
The Central Bureau of Investigation registered one more FIR in connection with alleged bribery scandal involving Enforcement Directorate's assistant director posted in Shimla, who had escaped during a trap operation conducted by the agency last week, officials said Monday.   

The CBI has now registered two FIRs with one pertaining to alleged bribe demand of Rs 85 lakh and another of Rs 80 lakh from the promoters of educational institutes in Himachal Pradesh, they said.   

The promoters, who were also the complainant in the case, addressed a press conference in Shimla, alleging that the assistant director used to call them to office, torture them and demanded bribe.   

The officer and two of his staff members made us sit in the Shimla ED office for hours during which they would keep demanding money, they alleged.   

The CBI has three suspects under scanner in the case with the brother of the accused and a middleman already arrested, while the officer is understood to be on the run and has not joined the investigation so far, they said.   

The assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) posted at Shimla and his brother, a senior manager at the Punjab National Bank in Delhi, had allegedly gone to a location near Chandigarh to receive the bribe from an educational institute promoter, who is facing a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the officials said.   

The case pertains to post-matriculation scholarship scam in Himachal Pradesh. -- PTI
