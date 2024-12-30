Boom! 'Romeo' blows himself up with gelatin stick





The incident occurred at Kalenahalli village of Mandya district on early Sunday morning, they said. According to police, Ramachandra was in relationship with a minor girl. Last year, he was booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act after he eloped with the girl.





He was arrested in the case and spent three months in jail as an under-trial. After getting released from jail, he entered into a compromise with the girl's family and the case was refuted in the court. But later, he started calling the girl and continued to maintain his relationship with her, police said.





Apparently, the girl's family was planning to get the girl married to someone else once she attained the legal age, a senior police officer said. Ramachandra, a resident of a neighbouring village in Nagamangala taluk was allegedly upset with the girl's family for rejecting him.





Suddenly on Sunday, he reached in front of the minor girl's house and detonated the gelatin stick he carried with him and the explosion claimed his life on the spot, the officer added. Based on the complaint from the deceased person's family, calling it suspicious death, a case has been registered, police said. His family was in quarrying business and that's how he got access to gelatin stick, police said. -- PTI

