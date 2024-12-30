RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Attack on Allu Arjun's house: OU-JAC members allege threat calls

December 30, 2024  09:48
Three members of the Osmania University-Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC), part of a group of people who were booked for vandalism at the residence of Telugu actor Allu Arjun, on Sunday lodged a complaint with police alleging that they were getting threatening calls from "fans" of the actor with dire consequences.

Six people allegedly damaged flower pots and threw tomatoes at the actor's residence on December 22 evening, demanding justice for the woman who died during the Pushpa-2 screening stampede.

A case was registered against the six, including the three who hold different posts of the OU-JAC, and a few others for vandalism. The six were arrested and later granted bail by a local court. 

The police had also beefed up security at the actor's residence after the incident.

The three OU-JAC members lodged a complaint with Osmania University Police Station alleging that the "fans" of Allu Arjun were threatening them via phone calls with dire consequences for entering the premises of the actor. They sought an inquiry into the matter and registration of a case.

A police official confirmed that a complaint was recieved and it is being verified. 

A 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was injured on December 4 during a stampede-like situation at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad when fans jostled to have a glimpse of the actor at the premiere of Pushpa 2 movie.

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 in connection with the incident and later granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court. -- PTI 
