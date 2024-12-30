RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

7-tier security,10,000 cops to be deployed for Maha Kumbh

December 30, 2024  09:53
image
A seven-tier security circle has been established to ensure the safety of more than 40 crore people expected to visit Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, the Uttar Pradesh government has said.
   
The local authorities have set up temporary police stations and checkpoints in both urban and rural areas, as well as near railway stations, bus terminals, airports, and other key routes.
 
The security will be further bolstered by the deployment of the Provincial Armed Constabulary, National Disaster Response Force, Central Armed Police Forces, BDD, and AS Check teams.
 
Units will be kept in reserve for the city and rural areas, the UP government said in a statement on Sunday.
 
Prayagraj Police Commissioner Tarun Gaba said 13 temporary police stations and 23 checkpoints are being established for a reinforced security, which will take the number of stations up from 44 to 57.
 
Around 10,000 police personnel will be stationed across urban and rural areas of Prayagraj.
 
The Prayagraj Police Commissionerate's permanent and temporary infrastructure has been divided into eight zones, 18 sectors, 21 companies, two reserve companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), five companies of the PAC, four teams of the NDRF, 12 teams for AS Check and 4 BDD teams, the statement said.
 
Beginning from Paush Poornima on January 13, the grand event will take place over 45 days to conclude on Maha Shivratri on February 26. PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Test Updates: Jaiswal, Pant get India back on track
Test Updates: Jaiswal, Pant get India back on track

LIVE! ISRO reschedules Space Docking Experiment by...
LIVE! ISRO reschedules Space Docking Experiment by...

Students, cops clash in Bihar over exam, FIR against PK
Students, cops clash in Bihar over exam, FIR against PK

Police in Patna, Bihar used water cannons and mild force to disperse protesters demanding the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam held on December 13. The protesters, who were joined by Jan Suraaj founder...

Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, dies at 100
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, dies at 100

Jimmy Carter, the 39th US president and a champion of peace and human rights, has died at the age of 100. Carter, who was known for his work with the Carter Center, promoting democracy and conflict resolution, was also a close friend of...

That Rarity Of Rarities, A Good Man In Politics
That Rarity Of Rarities, A Good Man In Politics

As a leader, he was ambitious, not for himself but for India and its people. His was not the short-term election cycle calculation of individual political gain. His was a practical vision of how to better the lives of his fellow...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances