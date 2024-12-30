22-yr-old Indian student found dead in Scotland





The body was found on Friday (local time), a statement by Scotland police said.





"Around 11.55am on Friday, 27 December, 2024, police were made aware of a body found in the water near Newbridge," the statement said.





The statement said that Saju's family was informed of her death.





"Formal identification has still to take place however the family of Santra Saju, 22, has been informed," the statement read.





The police said that the death was not suspicious.





"The death is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."





Earlier on December 23, the Scotland police said they were continuing their operations for the search of Saju.





As per the police, she went missing from the South Gayle Area of Edinburgh. -- ANI

