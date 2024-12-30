RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


11k personnel for Dec 31 in B'luru, deadline 1 am

December 30, 2024  15:51
image
Given the New Year celebrations, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Monday that thousands of police personnel have been deployed and all necessary preparations have been made to ensure that no untoward incidents happen in Bengaluru City and the entire state. 

He also appealed to the public not to get involved in any untoward incidents. 

"All the necessary preparations have been made to ensure that no untoward incidents happen in Bengaluru City and the entire state. We have also warned people who want to create disturbances, and at the same time, we have made extensive preparations. Thousands of cops have been deployed, and I appeal to the public not to get involved in any untoward incidents. Celebrate the New Year happily. Let your New Year be very joyful," he told reporters.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the Bengaluru Police for the upcoming New Year celebrations in the city, with tight security deployment in areas with heavy footfall to ensure public safety and the smooth flow of traffic. 

A total of 11,830 police personnel, including senior officers along with civil defence staff and others, will be maintaining strict vigilance across the city, monitoring any potential rave parties and drug-related activities. Police said the government has permitted New Year celebrations only until 1 am, and the public is allowed to conduct celebrations only within the prescribed time limit. -- PTI
