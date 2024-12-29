Sidhu writes to Prez Murmu for Manmohan Singh memorial at Rajghat complex





Sidhu's letter comes a day after the Congress accused the Centre of insulting Manmohan Singh, the country's first Sikh prime minister, by carrying out his last rites at the Nigambodh Ghat instead of a designated spot that could have become his memorial.





The Opposition party had written to the Centre for identifying a designated place for Singh's last rites.





The Centre responded by saying a decision to set up a memorial has already been taken and a trust would be formed to identify the location soon.





Manmohan Singh died on December 26. He was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat on December 28.





BJP president JP Nadda has also responded to the Congress' accusations, saying the Centre has decided to allocate space for Manmohan Singh's memorial and informed his family about it.





He accused the grand old party of indulging in "cheap politics" over the former prime minister's cremation.





Sharing his letter on X, Sidhu posted, "This is not just about a memorial; it's about upholding historic norms and the dignity of our democracy. India must rise above petty parish pump politics."





In the letter to President Murmu, he has written, "I urge your esteemed office to intervene and direct the government to ensure that a memorial for Dr Manmohan Singh is established at the Raj Ghat complex, upholding the dignity of this tradition".





"I write to you with profound concern and deep conviction regarding the need to establish a memorial for Dr Manmohan Singh, the 13th Prime Minister of India, at the Raj Ghat complex, a site that symbolises the glorious tradition of commemorating the legacy of our nation's leaders." -- PTI

Senior Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, urging her to direct the Centre ro raise a memorial for former prime minister Manmohan Singh at the Raj Ghat complex.