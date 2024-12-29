RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Seven-year-old girl found hanging in UP's Bhadohi

December 29, 2024  16:40
In a suspected case of suicide, a seven-year-old girl was found hanging under mysterious circumstances at her house in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi, police said on Sunday. 

The cause of the suicide is yet to be ascertained, said a senior police officer, adding the matter is being investigated. 

The girl's body was found hanging with a saree through an angle from the tin-shed of the room around 11 am, said additional superintendent of police Tej Veer Singh. 

"The parents of the girl are masons and were away for work when the incident took place. Her three other siblings aged 13, 5 and 4 were inside the house when she locked herself in the room and ended her life," he added. 

Singh said the forensic experts have inspected the site and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. 

Further legal proceedings are ongoing, he added. -- PTI
