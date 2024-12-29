RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Ram temple to be completed by 2025: Panel chief

December 29, 2024  19:18
File image
File image
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra announced the completion of construction by June 2025, with rampart and shoe racks until September, with rising tower construction being checked for aviation safety.  

Speaking to the media persons, Mishra said, "We are committed to completing all construction work by June 2025, except for the ramparts and shoe racks, which are estimated to go on till September 2025."  

"85 murals will be set up in the museum, of which work on 60 murals has already begun, and 21 murals. including 6 murals of Ram have been completed... New titanium lattices are being made for the Parikrama on the ground, first and second floors," Mishra added.  

Mishra further added, "The biggest challenge is to complete the construction of the rising tower which is also being checked for aviation safety."  

Earlier on Saturday, Mishra said, "All construction works will be reviewed today. Post review, we will decide the timeline for completing the pending construction. The rampart for which approximately 8,40,000 cubic feet of stones are to be laid, only 3 lakh cubic feet is left. Hopefully, will be able to complete the 1 km rampart which has 6 temples by June 2025."  

Mishra added that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee have requested to name the four gates in the south and north after the respected saints of Ayodhya. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ram temple to be completed by 2025: Panel chief
LIVE! Ram temple to be completed by 2025: Panel chief

Nitish plays down talk of instant succcess
Nitish plays down talk of instant succcess

The sacrifices made by his family is well documented and the Australian media was also keen to know about the man behind the player and the role of his father Mutyalu.

Can India Conjure Gabba Magic Again?
Can India Conjure Gabba Magic Again?

At this point it is still anyone's game, with a draw also an option, says Prem Panicker in his analysis of Day 4.

177 killed as Korean plane crashes on runway; 2 missing
177 killed as Korean plane crashes on runway; 2 missing

After a passenger jet with 181 people on board burst into flames after veering off the runway and colliding with a wall at an airport in South Korea's Muan County on Sunday, authorities believe all but two onboard are feared to have been...

Pak soldier killed, 11 hurt in border firing by Taliban
Pak soldier killed, 11 hurt in border firing by Taliban

Afghan Taliban forces fired on multiple Pakistani border posts in the Upper Kurram district, killing one Frontier Constabulary (FC) soldier and injuring 11 others. The incident came after Pakistan targeted terrorist positions in...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances